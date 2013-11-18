Yo Yo’s Husband, Mayor DeAndre Windom, Shot In Detroit Nightclub

Kirsten West Savali is a cultural critic and senior writer for The Root and was awarded a 2015 Harry Frank Guggenheim Fellowship. Her provocative commentary explores the intersections of race, social justice, religion, feminism, politics and pop culture. Follow her on Twitter.

DeAndre Windom, mayor of Highland Park, Michigan, was shot Nov. 17 at Detroit’s Key Club, reports 7 Action News.

Bouncers were clearing the crowd when a fight ensued and shots rang out, one hitting Windom in the thigh. Police do not believe that he was a target, according to Detroit police spokeswoman Kelly Miner. The mayor was listed in stable condition yesterday at Detroit Receiving Hospital.

Windom issued the following statement via Twitter:

Don’t doubt God’s power. He can do all things but fail. It’s not too late for a miracle. Keep believing!!! — DeAndre Windom (@MayorWindom) November 18, 2013

Windom is married to Hip-Hop legend, Yolonda “Yo Yo” Whittaker, who, in an interview with CBS Detroit this past summer, spoke excitedly about becoming Highland Park’s first lady and the success of the YoYo School of Hip Hop at Highland Park Renaissance Academy.

“My hope for this group this year is to go back to school in September without having writer’s block and to be more familiar when it comes to writing,” Whittaker said. “Our focus is language arts so all of the other things we use around those.” We teach them writing, hip-hop writing, but it’s just writing in general. It’s creative writing, it’s for journalism, it’s for blogging, it’s for essay writing. We teach them the formula for writing and then we add in the components. We compare writing a rap to writing an essay.”

The newlyweds were married in August in the Cayman Islands.

Windom, who has been mayor of Highland Park since 2012, is the second Black mayor to be shot in the last month.

As previously reported by NewsOne.com, Chris Wright, the 23-year-old mayor of Dawson, Georgia, was shot multiple times on Oct. 31 in an attempted robbery outside of his home. Wright’s mother was also tied up and injured during the robbery.

At the time of his inauguration, Wright became one of the youngest mayors in the state of Georgia and the youngest mayor in Dawson history.

