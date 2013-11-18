CLOSE
HomeMost Recent

Yo Yo’s Husband, Mayor DeAndre Windom, Shot In Detroit Nightclub

Leave a comment

Yo Yo, DeAndre Windom

DeAndre Windom, mayor of Highland Park, Michigan, was shot Nov. 17 at Detroit’s Key Club, reports 7 Action News.

MUST READ: Arne Duncan: ‘White Suburban Moms’ Scared Their Kids Aren’t ‘As Brilliant As They Thought’

Bouncers were clearing the crowd when a fight ensued and shots rang out, one hitting Windom in the thigh. Police do not believe that he was a target, according to Detroit police spokeswoman Kelly Miner. The mayor was listed in stable condition yesterday at Detroit Receiving Hospital.

Windom issued the following statement via Twitter:

Windom is married to Hip-Hop legend, Yolonda “Yo Yo” Whittaker, who, in an interview with CBS Detroit this past summer, spoke excitedly about becoming Highland Park’s first lady and the success of the YoYo School of Hip Hop at Highland Park Renaissance Academy.

“My hope for this group this year is to go back to school in September without having writer’s block and to be more familiar when it comes to writing,” Whittaker said.  “Our focus is language arts so all of the other things we use around those.”

We teach them writing, hip-hop writing, but it’s just writing in general. It’s creative writing, it’s for journalism, it’s for blogging, it’s for essay writing.  We teach them the formula for writing and then we add in the components.  We compare writing a rap to writing an essay.”

The newlyweds were married in August in the Cayman Islands.

Windom, who has been mayor of Highland Park since 2012, is the second Black mayor to be shot in the last month.

As previously reported by NewsOne.com, Chris Wright, the 23-year-old mayor of Dawson, Georgia, was shot multiple times on Oct. 31 in an attempted robbery outside of his home. Wright’s mother was also tied up and injured during the robbery.

At the time of his inauguration, Wright became one of the youngest mayors in the state of Georgia and the youngest mayor in Dawson history.

LIKE HelloBeautiful On Facebook!

Hello Handsome: 8 Swoon-Worthy Pics Of The Men From ‘The Best Man Holiday’
9 photos
Chris Wright , Deandre Windom , yo-yo , Yolanda Whittaker

comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
Just Added
The construction of a memorial begins for Jasmine Sanders with a child's scooter a teddy bear on th
Black Grandmother Fights Off Machete-Wielding Robbers With Scooter
25 itemsBlackbird Film Fest
Mo’Nique Didn’t Slap Steve Harvey, But She Should Have For Being Told To ‘Play The Game’
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside
Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo After Gentrified Motown Performance, Says Critics Are Setting Us Back ‘A Hundred Years’
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside
Michelle Obama’s Mother Doesn’t Think She A ‘Real Star’
Murder Suicide Shooting At Elementary School In San Bernardino Kills Two And Injures Others
#BlackLivesMatter: Aspiring Rapper Asleep In Car Shot And Killed By Police
17 items Trending Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 - Show
Slay! Beyonce’s 2019 Fashion Is Killing The Game
Michelle Obama Becoming
This 6th Grade Class Turned Themselves Into Iconic Book Covers For Black History Month
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
BET Apologizes To Nicki Minaj After Mean Tweet, Rapper Still Refusing To Perform At BET Experience
Tori Franklin
Black History Makers Today: Tori Franklin Has Her Sights Set On Making It To The Olympics
Culture Fit Clothing
Introducing CultureFit: The Activewear By And For Black Women
9 items61st Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Rhonda Ross Taking A Phone Call During The Grammys Was The Highlight Of The Show
23 items61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside
Black Twitter Put J. Lo’s Motown Tribute In The Trash Where It Belonged
7 items61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside
Alicia Keys Brings Out Michelle Obama + More Top Grammy Moments
22 items61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Red Carpet Rundown: 2019 Grammy Awards
10 itemsamfAR New York Gala 2019 - Show
According To Michelle Rodriguez, Liam Neeson Can’t Be Racist Cause He Tongued Down Viola Davis In ‘Widows’
Christina Duren
The Beautiful Brown Girls Brunch Club Is A Brunch Date You Don’t Want To Miss
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close