Michelle Obama Puts The Fear Of God In President Obama [VIDEO]

President Obama recently admitted that he hasn’t smoked a cigarette in six years. The reason? “That’s because I’m scared of my wife,” the president admitted to a U.N. Official after said official hoped POTUS has quit smoking. During the General Assembly, President Obama had a “hot mic” moment and the candid chat was caught on camera and aired on CNN.

We know that President Obama struggled with his smoking habit, but he’s proudly kicked the addicting nicotine to the curb! Huffington Post is reporting that Michelle Obama officially announced that her hubby quit sucking on cancer sticks in 2011.

Never underestimate the power we as women have over our partners. Shout to the President Obama for another bold display of an awesome power dynamic in he and Michelle Obama’s relationship!

Check out the video below:

