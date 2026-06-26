Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

Blue Ivy threw up the Roc sign, and our timelines have been lit ever since.

The 13-year-old joined her dad Jay-Z as he celebrated the 30th anniversary of Reasonable Doubt, the album that launched one of hip-hop’s most influential careers on June 25. To mark the milestone, Jay-Z returned to New York City. He is hosting major pop-ups across Brooklyn and Manhattan, giving fans a chance to step inside the music, history, and cultural impact of the iconic project.

The Brooklyn activation at 92 Plymouth Street recreated two iconic photographs of Jay-Z at the Marcy Houses from the late 1990s, while the Bowery subway takeover transformed train cars into an interactive experience. Social media coverage shows hundreds of fans at each.

NYC clearly doesn’t play about Jay Z, Roc-a-fella, or the iconic music.

Blue Ivy Throws Up The Roc – And Social Media Is Loving It

While making her way through the Brooklyn Apple Music activation alongside her dad, Blue flashed the sign. Our timelines have been talking about it ever since. It was the father-daughter moment for the culture we didn’t know we needed.

Looking like a young version her mother, Beyonce, Blue also looked so cute while throwing up the hip hop hand gesture. Blue wore an oversized Fear of God gray hoodie with relaxed-fit jeans and sneakers. She finished the look with a sleek, extra-long braided ponytail that perfectly complemented the laid-back outfit.

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Jay-Z kept things equally relaxed in loose-fit jeans, a white T-shirt and a black-and-white Yankees jersey. His now-famous natural fro completed the look, continuing the hairstyle journey fans recently learned more about through Beyoncé’s Cécred documentary.

“The legacy is in good hands,” wrote one fan under a Complex post recapping Blue and Jay at the event. “Beautiful Daddy Daughter Relationship,” wrote another.

Blue Ivy and Jay’s NYC day out carries even more weight following the drop of a recent Cecred documentary. In the film, Beyonce narrates behind-the-scenes footage of her husband honoring his father and inspiring his daughter, Blue, through his hair journey.

Seeing Blue beside her father as he celebrated one of the most important albums of his career is everything. The Carters remain the epitome of iconic style, legacy, and influence in real time.