Top 5 Must Have Thanksgiving Tools

WIth Thanksgiving right around the corner, here are our Top 5 must have items to lessen the stress in the kitchen.
1) Separate meat and juices from fat with this gravy separator. Just fill the cup with drippings – fat rises to the top, and the low spout pours off the juices. $24.00 at williamsonoma.com
2) This innovative baster ensures that every flavorful drop of pan drippings is put to use for basting and gravy making. $18.00 at williamsonoma.com
3) Lift your turkey or roasted chicken out of the pan with these sterling silver poultry lifters. $19.95 at cooking.com
4) This KitchenAid roaster has the proper weight and balance to handle roasts up to 25 pounds, so invite the entire gang to your Thanksgiving soirée. Orig. $60.00, now $45.00 at macys.com
5) Create the perfect mashed potatoes with this easy-to-use potato masher. Its open wire-loop design functions as a spring to incorporate air while gently breaking apart the cooked potatoes. $19.95 at williamsonoma.com