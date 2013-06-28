Michelle Obama Joins Instagram + 5 Things We’d Like Her To Share

Ty Alexander is an experienced lifestyle writer with a portfolio covering a broad range of topics including fashion, beauty, health, fitness, bridal and celebrity. She's gained experience through working with notable publications like Style.com, Huffington Post, and XOJane. With a bubbly personality and a sassy voice to match, Ty is a budding online content editor eager to win the heart of every fashion and beauty girl. Known for her gorgeous grey tresses, she also edits her own fashion and lifestyle blog, GorgeousInGrey.com. Follow her on Twitter @gorgeousingrey

Our dreams have finally come true. Michelle Obama recently joined Instagram. One day and seven photos later, the world is officially on stans status for our FLOTUS. Her account already has over 200,000 followers. Yowsers!

MUST READ: FLOTUS, Madame Sall Inspire Girls At Martin L. King Middle School In Dakar

I personally have really high imagery hopes for her account. Although we can assume it’s being run by a very savvy little White House intern, I’m hoping to be entertained, inspired, and moved beyond words from just one post from Michelle. Here’s five things that I am expecting to see from her journey on Instagram!

1. #OOTD (Outfit of the day) – You all know that I live for what Michelle wears. I often imagine that we’re besties and I’ve helped her make those critical decisions for many of her public appearances.

2. Throwback Thursdays – If you’re on Instagram (follow me here) you know that Thursdays are filled with high school prom pics and obnoxiously adorable baby pics. Who wouldn’t love to see baby pics of Sasha and Maila?

3. Inspirational quotes! – Every time Michelle speaks I am moved to get off my booty and help someone or rehash my goals that often get overlooked by life. Think of how productive our days will be with a small dose of #MichelleMotivation.

4. Me & My Boo – I just cannot get enough of the best couple ever… in life! The two exemplify what love is about. I wanna see those date night photos and candid pics of them walking in the park. I need to be reminded that love still exists. #SayWord.

5. Selfies – OMG, Michelle bathroom pics are so inappropriate for the First Lady of the United States but gosh I’d love to see them.

I’m not alone right, you’re excited for this too? Chime in via the comments below and let me know what you’d like Michelle Obama to post on her Instagram.

