DIY HAIR: How to Get Jennifer Lopez’ Met Ball FauxHawk

Ty Alexander is an experienced lifestyle writer with a portfolio covering a broad range of topics including fashion, beauty, health, fitness, bridal and celebrity. She's gained experience through working with notable publications like Style.com, Huffington Post, and XOJane. With a bubbly personality and a sassy voice to match, Ty is a budding online content editor eager to win the heart of every fashion and beauty girl. Known for her gorgeous grey tresses, she also edits her own fashion and lifestyle blog, GorgeousInGrey.com. Follow her on Twitter @gorgeousingrey

In case you missed it and all of its fabulousness, the MET Gala brought out the best and the worst in fashion this week. But as always, Jennifer Lopez gives us a total swoon-worthy moment with her perfectly constructed faux-hawk. Seriously, why so stunning, J-Lo?

Lucky for us, L’Oreal Paris‘ Brand Ambassador and Celebrity Hairstylist, Marcos Carrasquillo, shares a step-by-step guide for achieving this punk-inspired updo. Check it out!

Pull your hair into a high ponytail at the crown of your head. Spray the sides and front with L’Oréal Paris Elnett Satin Extra Strong Hold Hairspray and comb through it to tease your hair and give it a polished, voluminous effect. Make sure not to touch the bangs as this will be done as the last step.

Use hot rollers to curl the bottom tips of your hair and pin them to the crown of your hair, leaving them in place for 15-20 minutes.

Once, the hair is fully curled-comb each side very tight and pull your hair as if you’re creating a high ponytail. Spray a lot of hairspray to the sides to tighten.

Tease your bangs and use L’Oréal Paris EverStyle Texture Series Energizing Dry Shampoo to give it texture and spray them with hairspray very lightly and twist them to the back-giving them a swoosh effect.

Pin where needed to recreate the punk look.

Quick Insider Tip: Marcos recommends to use the new L’Oréal Paris Feria Wild Ombré to recreate J.LO’s subtle ombre golden hair color.

Product Recommendations:

