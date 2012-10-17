Halle Berry Puts Wedding On Hold Until She Relocates To France

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Halle Berry is putting the brakes on her wedding plans until she relocates to France. The actress is planning to marry fiancé Olivier Martinez, but is planning the move to France for the sake of her 4-year-old daughter, Nahla.

The “Cloud Atlas” actress told InStyle magazine when asked about her wedding:

“I’m not sure where I am going to be living in the next few months, so I have to get that settled first.” “It’s the appeal of privacy and a greater sense of safety for Nahla. Because we are followed all the time, she is starting to feel like she is somehow special, and of course she is, but I want her to understand that she’s special because of who she is, not because she was born into this celebrity blender.”

What Halle does know is that she wants her wedding to be an intimate occasion when she does tie the knot.

I hope Halle gets it right this time around.

