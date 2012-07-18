Did Stevie J Propose To Joseline Hernandez?

Follow me on Instagram & Twitter @Shamika_Sanders. This R&B head and Journalism major has written for King and Giant magazine. When she isn't holding a pen she's coming up with ways to "take over the world"...

Ignore the fact that Joseline Hernandez is flipping us the bird and pay attention to the huge diamond on her engagement ring finger! Did the “Love & Hip Hop” Breakout star’s manager/producer, Stevie J., propose to her?!

MUST READ: “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta”: 6 Bonus Scenes You Probably Haven’t Seen!

While Stevie J. tells his baby’s mother Mimi he wants to be with her, Twitter tells another story between him and Joseline. They seem to be together everyday and more in love than he claims.

Joseline has been seen sporting the rock all around the ATL.

If you missed their Twitter romance, click through our gallery to see what we mean:

Like HelloBeautiful on Facebook to stay on top of your favorite black celebrities:

MORE L&HHATL:

5 Reasons Lil Scrappy Is Slipping Right About Now!

Was Erica Wrong For Leaving Scrappy During His Asthma Attack? “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” [RECAP]

“Love & Hip Hop Atlanta”: 6 Bonus Scenes You Probably Haven’t Seen!