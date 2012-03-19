What You Should Know About Trayvon Martin And How You Can Help

CLOSE
George Zimmerman and the man he shot, Trayvon MartinTrayvon Martin, a 17 years-young black man died on February 26, 2012 at the hands of a 28-year-old white man, George Zimmerman. Zimmerman admitted to killing Martin, but in self-defense. Here we are in mid March and Zimmerman remains free. Why? There’s no way that we should allow a man that admitted his brutal crime to be free.

I’d hate to be the one to make it a racial matter, but let’s be real. If the tables were turned and Trayvon was the one to shoot and kill Zimmerman, he’d be under the jail already and painted as a brutal murderer. Zimmerman is a brutal murderer and needs to pay! Here’s ten things you need to know about Trayvon Martin’s case and what we can do to help because honestly, this recorded murder needs justice to be served.

1. Suspicious?

According to Zimmerman’s 911 call, Martin was suspicious because he was walking around. Zimmerman was in his car when he saw Martin walking on the street. He called the police and said, “There’s a real suspicious guy. This guy looks like he’s up to no good, on drugs or something. It’s raining and he’s just walking around looking about… These a**holes always get away.” Zimmerman already had a vendetta out for Martin before he even had a reason.

2. Trivial Pursuit

911’s purpose is to be made aware of a situation so that they can handle it. It is not the caller’s business to pursue the situation. Zimmerman followed Martin up until the point when he shot him.

Dispatcher: “Are you following him?”

Zimmerman: “Yeah”

Dispatcher: “OK, we don’t need you to do that.”

3. Damage Control

Zimmerman’s father tried to do damage control before the 911 tapes were released and made a statement saying, “at no time did George follow or confront Mr. Martin.” Oh really? That’s the game we’re playing?

4.Weapons of Mass Destruction

Zimmerman carried a 9mm gun. Trayvon only carried a bag of Skittles and a can of iced tea. How suspicious is that?

5. Historically violent

Zimmerman assaulted an officer in 2005 and was charged with battery and resisting arrest, but the charges have since been dropped. This dude should have a criminal past, but somehow can manage to live above the law.

6. Crying Wolf

Zimmerman is a habitual 911 caller. Since January 1, 2011, he’s called 911 over 46 times. His calls shouldn’t even be taken seriously at this point.

7. Correction

A witness told police that Trayvon was crying out for help and the officer corrected her, telling her that it was Zimmerman who cried for help.

8. Crooked Cops

The officer in charge of the investigation faced trouble in 2010 after failing to arrest a lieutenant’s son for assaulting a homeless black man.

9. Get Tested

Zimmerman shot a man. Self-defense or not, he’s supposed to be tested for drugs and/or alcohol. Why wasn’t he?

10. One Last Cry

Three different witnesses says that they either heard or saw Martin crying out for help in the final moments of his life. If Martin was out to cause harm to Zimmerman, he wouldn’t have been begging and crying for his life because he would have been able fight back.

The more I hear about the case, the sicker it makes me. If you’re as angry as I am, please HELP! Rest in piece Trayvon Martin. If only your death could guarantee that this epidemic could stop happening in our world. If you’d like to talk more about this case, feel free to reach out to me via Twitter @Rhapsodani.

