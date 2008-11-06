All Things Apple: Dual iPod / iPhone Docking Station

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

If you and your significant other are in sync with each other and enjoy listening to each other’s playlist, but end up arguing over who gets to use the charger at night, then look no further – this dual docking station is just what you need.

What are the chances of having an iPod and an iPhone, or even two of each, that need a place to charge at night? Pretty good, right? Well JVC has the solution, and this NX-PN7 dual docking station does more than just look good as it charges your hi-tech devices. JVC also included a system that blocks out weak cellular signals and static that can affect the quality of music on the iPhone. The NX-PN7 dual docking station also eliminates issues with compatibility that are often a problem with many speaker docks.

$149.99 at jvc.com

Also On HelloBeautiful: