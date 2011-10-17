How To Make Lipstick Last

Lipstick tends to wear off with every bite, every sip and over a few hours, or so that’s what we thought. But Allure asked makeup artist Peter Philips, the global creative director of Chanel Makeup, for a few tips on how to make your lip color last for the long run.

Be bold. Go for a bright or dark shade; they tend to last longer than soft ones because they have more pigment.

Prep your lips. Lipstick holds up best on a smooth surface, so gently buff your lips with a damp washcloth. Pat on a clear lip balm and give it a few minutes to sink in, then blot with a tissue.

Finish with powder. Women think powdering their lips will dry them out, but you don’t need much. Close your mouth, smile, and then dust a little face powder on your lips with a fluffy brush. Don’t reapply lipstick, or it could get cakey. GET THE REST HERE!

