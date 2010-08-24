Cara B Naturally Product Review

I have finally found the perfect Shampoo and Leave-In Conditioner for my little beauty. This line is absolutely amazing.The Shampoo/Body wash worked wonders on her curly mane. Not only did it cleanse her hair giving it a healthy luster, it worked as an amazing detangler. I had no problems combing her hair without the Leave-In conditioner. Speaking of, the Leave-In conditioner is fantastic too because it is very lightweight moisturizer, gave her curls definition and smells great! I totally recommend this to all the Mommy Beautiful’s of the world!

