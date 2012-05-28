7 Places Women Should Never Get Tattoos

Tattoos can be sexy, fun and rebellious but here’s seven places a woman should never get a tattoo!

7. Breasts

Before you think about getting a rose or a name tatted on your boobs think about how you’ll never be able to wear low cut shirts without someone seeing that ever again.

6. Ass

Tatts on the ass cheeks are never a good idea. It just looks plain tacky and

5. Thigh

The first way to ruin a classy moment is a big tattoo on your thigh in your dress or gown.

4. Neck

Neck tattoo should never, ever be on a woman! Even on men they are not so hot but as a lady this is a huge no-no place.

3. Tramp Stamp

It’s not cute anymore, get over it. If I had a dollar for every tramp stamp out there I’d be a millionaire. If I had a dollar for every tramp stamp regretted I’d be a billionaire.

2. Your Man’s Name…Anywhere

This is the kiss of death! The moment you put your man’s name on your body it’s going to be over…soon.

1. Face

Just unacceptable. Period.

Check out some celebs who have made tattoo mistakes:

