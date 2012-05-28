CLOSE
HomeHelloBeautiful Original

7 Places Women Should Never Get Tattoos

Leave a comment
7 Places Women Should Never Get Tattoos

Source: mihailomilovanovic/Getty Images

Tattoos can be sexy, fun and rebellious but here’s seven places a woman should never get a tattoo!

7. Breasts

Before you think about getting a rose or a name tatted on your boobs think about how you’ll never be able to wear low cut shirts without someone seeing that ever again.

6. Ass

Tatts on the ass cheeks are never a good idea. It just looks plain tacky and

5. Thigh

The first way to ruin a classy moment is a big tattoo on your thigh in your dress or gown.

4. Neck

Neck tattoo should never, ever be on a woman! Even on men they are not so hot but as a lady this is a huge no-no place.

3. Tramp Stamp

It’s not cute anymore, get over it. If I had a dollar for every tramp stamp out there I’d be a millionaire. If I had a dollar for every tramp stamp regretted I’d be a billionaire.

2. Your Man’s Name…Anywhere

This is the kiss of death! The moment you put your man’s name on your body it’s going to be over…soon.

1. Face

Just unacceptable. Period.

Like HelloBeautiful On Facebook To Keep Up With Your Fave Black Celebs!

Check out some celebs who have made tattoo mistakes:

Related Links:

Rihanna Shows Off New “Thug Life” Tattoo

Drake Upset With Artist Who Tattooed Fan’s Forehead: “F**king A**hole”

Eve , fantasia , halle berry , Khia , rihanna , Tattoos

comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
Just Added
15 itemsWE tv Hosts Exclusive Premiere For Hip Hop Thursdays
Lil’ Mo’s Husband Had The Dusty Braid Audacity To Facetime His Mistress On ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ Then Lie About It
38th Toronto Film Festival
La La To Carmelo: If You Cheat Again, You Gon’ Lose Your Wife
25 items Trending US-politics-budget-migration-TRUMP
#FAKENationalEmergency: Y’all President Will Do And Say Anything To Get His Wall Built
48 itemsNAACP Image Award Nominations Announcement And TCA TV One/CLEO TV Programming Presentation
‘Black Panther’ Reigns Supreme With 17 NAACP Image Award Nominations
The Paley Center For Media's 33rd Annual PaleyFest Los Angeles - 'Empire' - Arrivals
Jussie Smollett Tells GMA’s Robin Roberts He’s ‘Pissed’ That People Don’t Believe Him
MOBO Awards Kelly
Y’all, Another Sex Tape Of R. Kelly Allegedly Urinating On A 14-Year-Old Girl Has Surfaced
25 itemsMCM x Super Bowl LIII
Safaree & Erica Mena Wear Matching Outfits + More Celebs Celebrate Valentine’s Day
NFL: AUG 03 Chargers Training Camp
Jahleel Addae Faces Backlash After Toasting To More ‘Light Skin Kids’ With White Fiancée
20 itemsNBC's '76th Annual Golden Globe Awards' - Red Carpet Arrivals
The Trailer To Octavia Spencer’s Thriller ‘Ma’ Is Here And I Have A Few Questions
The construction of a memorial begins for Jasmine Sanders with a child's scooter a teddy bear on th
Black Grandmother Fights Off Machete-Wielding Robbers With Scooter
25 itemsBlackbird Film Fest
Mo’Nique Didn’t Slap Steve Harvey, But She Should Have For Being Told To ‘Play The Game’
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside
Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo After Gentrified Motown Performance, Says Critics Are Setting Us Back ‘A Hundred Years’
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside
Michelle Obama’s Mother Doesn’t Think She A ‘Real Star’
Murder Suicide Shooting At Elementary School In San Bernardino Kills Two And Injures Others
#BlackLivesMatter: Aspiring Rapper Asleep In Car Shot And Killed By Police
17 items Trending Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 - Show
Slay! Beyonce’s 2019 Fashion Is Killing The Game
Michelle Obama Becoming
This 6th Grade Class Turned Themselves Into Iconic Book Covers For Black History Month
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close