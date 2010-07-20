CLOSE
Whitney Spends 300K On Drugs?

WHITNEY

Sources are saying not only is Whitney Houston back on drugs but she’s spending up to $300K a year to keep up her habit.

According to The National Enquirer Whitney’s friends are worried about her and believe she is in a downward spiral that will take her life. Her entourage supposedly recruited a drug dealer and bought $6,000 worth of cocaine during one of her Europe tour stops, according a person who claims they were an eyewitness to the deal.

The Enquirer says according to their own in-depth investigation, Whitney has spent around $6,300 a week on drugs, which amounts to $327,600 a year.

Her friend Marlon David, a party promoter told the Enquirer:

Whitney is a dead woman walking! With the amount of drugs she’s buying, she won’t be able to live long. She’ll be dead in months.

SOURCE

Someone needs to step in and get Whitney some serious help!

