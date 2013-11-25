Toys (Holidays)
HomeToys (Holidays)

12 Games To Make Your Kids Super Smart

Posted November 25, 2013

Leave a comment

Conventional wisdom suggests that time spent playing games is time wasted. Not so fast, say many parenting experts and researchers. Video games and interactive toys teach kids problem solving, strategic thinking, and set a strong foundation for team building. It’s no secret that children become disinterested in a matter of minutes and that toy you searched for up and down the aisle for will get 10 minutes of play time on Christmas day only to soon become a distant memory inside the toy box.

Kids need toys that challenge them to think and hold their interest. Lucky for you, I’ve found 12 games and toys best for gifted children. They are truly smart toys for smart kids!

READ MORE OF OUR HOLIDAY GUIDE: 

12 Of The Best Electronic Gifts For Your Screen-Locked Teenager

12 Toys For Your Sports Obsessed Kid

Search
sponsored by:
More From HelloBeautiful
comments – add yours
Just Added
The construction of a memorial begins for Jasmine Sanders with a child's scooter a teddy bear on th
Black Grandmother Fights Off Machete-Wielding Robbers With Scooter
25 itemsBlackbird Film Fest
Mo’Nique Didn’t Slap Steve Harvey, But She Should Have For Being Told To ‘Play The Game’
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside
Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo After Gentrified Motown Performance, Says Critics Are Setting Us Back ‘A Hundred Years’
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside
Michelle Obama’s Mother Doesn’t Think She A ‘Real Star’
Murder Suicide Shooting At Elementary School In San Bernardino Kills Two And Injures Others
#BlackLivesMatter: Aspiring Rapper Asleep In Car Shot And Killed By Police
17 items Trending Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 - Show
Slay! Beyonce’s 2019 Fashion Is Killing The Game
Michelle Obama Becoming
This 6th Grade Class Turned Themselves Into Iconic Book Covers For Black History Month
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
BET Apologizes To Nicki Minaj After Mean Tweet, Rapper Still Refusing To Perform At BET Experience
Tori Franklin
Black History Makers Today: Tori Franklin Has Her Sights Set On Making It To The Olympics
Culture Fit Clothing
Introducing CultureFit: The Activewear By And For Black Women
9 items61st Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Rhonda Ross Taking A Phone Call During The Grammys Was The Highlight Of The Show
23 items61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside
Black Twitter Put J. Lo’s Motown Tribute In The Trash Where It Belonged
7 items61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside
Alicia Keys Brings Out Michelle Obama + More Top Grammy Moments
22 items61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Red Carpet Rundown: 2019 Grammy Awards
10 itemsamfAR New York Gala 2019 - Show
According To Michelle Rodriguez, Liam Neeson Can’t Be Racist Cause He Tongued Down Viola Davis In ‘Widows’
Christina Duren
The Beautiful Brown Girls Brunch Club Is A Brunch Date You Don’t Want To Miss
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close