12 Games To Make Your Kids Super Smart

Ty Alexander is an experienced lifestyle writer with a portfolio covering a broad range of topics including fashion, beauty, health, fitness, bridal and celebrity. She's gained experience through working with notable publications like Style.com, Huffington Post, and XOJane. With a bubbly personality and a sassy voice to match, Ty is a budding online content editor eager to win the heart of every fashion and beauty girl. Known for her gorgeous grey tresses, she also edits her own fashion and lifestyle blog, GorgeousInGrey.com. Follow her on Twitter @gorgeousingrey

Conventional wisdom suggests that time spent playing games is time wasted. Not so fast, say many parenting experts and researchers. Video games and interactive toys teach kids problem solving, strategic thinking, and set a strong foundation for team building. It’s no secret that children become disinterested in a matter of minutes and that toy you searched for up and down the aisle for will get 10 minutes of play time on Christmas day only to soon become a distant memory inside the toy box.

Kids need toys that challenge them to think and hold their interest. Lucky for you, I’ve found 12 games and toys best for gifted children. They are truly smart toys for smart kids!

