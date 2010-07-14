Groupie Claims Sexual Assault Against Sean Kingston

Clean cut singer Sean Kingston has been accused of sexual assault, but sources say cops don’t believe the woman. According to tmz.com, two women showed up for a party in one of the hotel rooms and Kingston was present.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ:

The women were both intoxicated when they arrived, with bottles of vodka and beer in hand. We’re told one of the women claims Kingston had sex with her, and, as one source says, “She was very aggressive.” Kingston then left the party and went to another room on the same floor.

Sources say the woman then proceeded to have sex with two other men in the room.

The second woman, we’re told, also had sex with someone in the room.