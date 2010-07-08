Kandi & Yung Joc: “Black People Don’t Spend Their Money Right”

In her last blog, Kandi posed the question: “Why Do Hip-Hop Artists Think They Need That Many Bodyguards?” after being in LA and witnessing famous actor Matthew McConaughey walk down the street like a regular Joe.

Kandi recently sat down with rapper Yung Joc who broke it down. He explained to Kandi that white celebs don’t walk around with cash; they carry credit cards. However, most rappers carry cash, because cash = status!!!

They’re flashy and frivolous with their money so they need bodyguards who will protect them from being robbed.

DO YOU AGREE?

Take a look:

