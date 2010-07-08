The FDA Banned Gays From Donating Blood, Are Black Women Next?

Due to the HIV/AIDS shock of the 80’s, the FDA banned blood donations from men who had had sex with another man after 1977. The policy remains in effect to this day. Gay rights advocates protested the ban as both unfair and unwise. One of their responses to this is to compare the statistics of gay men who are infected with HIV to that of Black women. They state that rates of HIV in Black women are also high and in turn they should also be banned. Statistically speaking, I can see why gay men would say the ban is not fair. The FDA claims that they are simply doing what is best for the public and going by statistics that are available to them. In theory yes, there should be a ban on Black women giving blood as well. However, this will never happen and I will tell you why.

Janelle Monae Addresses Gay Rumors

The problem with the FDA’s possible attempt at banning blood from Black women is the racist implications and backlash that would come along with it. Even if it is logical that both groups of individuals are banned it would quickly turn from a situation based on logic ad rationale to a situation about race. It would open up a whole new can of worms with racist allegations. This is an issue that the FDA does not want. Unfortunately, banning gays is a headache that they can justify in our society because there are so many people who are vehemently against gays.

Is Halle A Lesbian?

Also, many people do not see the struggle for equality among gays the same as they do among…To Read The Rest Go to YeahSheSaidIt

Also On HelloBeautiful: