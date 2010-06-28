VIDEO: Did Diddy Finally Call Cassie His "Girlfriend"?

Diddy popped up on the set of Rick Ross’ “B.M.F” video the other day, and, of course, he brought Cassie along.

But while Diddy mugged for the camera, she did her best to run away from it and play on her phone.

That is, until he began rapping one of his latest verses.

At the 2:33 mark, you’ll hear him say “Now my girlfriend is blonde like Marilyn,” and you’ll see him lure Cassie into the frame.

She doesn’t pull away this time. Hmm…

So, is he finally confirming that they’re dating, or just playing with the media?

WTF? Diddy Doesn’t “Condone Having Kids Out Of Wedlock”

GALLERY: Cassie, J.Lo & Diddy Do The Puerto Rican Day Parade