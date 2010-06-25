Kandi Asks, "Should I Put Up With B.S. For A Relationship To Work?"

In her latest video blog for HB, Kandi admits that as she gets older, she is beginning to have less and less tolerance for a man’s “bulls***.” Her friends, including Kim Zolciak (who makes a cameo), think she should lighten up and be little more open-minded.

Who do you agree with?

Watch the video and tell us what you think!

(The language at beginning of the video is a bit NSFW, but it gets better!)

