It's Official! Dwyane Wade Is a FREE Man

Dwyane Wade is finally a single man — A Chicago judge has ruled that his troubled 8-year marriage to his high school sweetheart Siohvaughn Wade is officially over.Wade told TMZ:

“I’m very relieved that the judge granted my divorce today … this has been a long process and I hope we can all move forward.”

But the drama is not over yet, there’s still the custody issue of the couple’s two children and the division of marital assets.

USA Today is reporting that Siohvaughn is going to file an appeal on Monday saying grounds does not exist to grant the divorce with the custody and division of assets unresolved.

Her lawyer says, “All she wants is to have the mother and father raise the child.

Siohvaughn, who is on her tenth lawyer, did not show up for the hearing that lasted 3 minutes. The hearing for custody has been scheduled for July 19th.

