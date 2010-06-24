Kanye Parties With Models Not Named Amber Rose

FROM PAGE SIX:

Kanye West has found other models to spend time with besides on-off girlfriend Amber Rose. West and Q-Tip took Sports Illustrated beauty Jessica White out for her 26th birthday dinner at Tao on Monday. White, who’s said to be dating R&B singer Trey Songz, was joined by model friend Irina Shayk and a handful of other pals. The crew then went to Avenue in Chelsea, where the girls danced, took photos and chatted with “Gossip Girl” star Ed Westwick. White and her gal pals partied until 3 a.m. SOURCE

We’ve been hearing for some time now that these two have been on the rocks, so this comes as no surprise.

And the fact that Kanye, who at one time took every opportunity to show Amber off anywhere and everywhere, has not been seen out with her in months only makes the rumors seem true.

