Do Successful Executives Make Lousy Husbands?

FROM BNET TODAY: A guy works his tail off climbing the corporate ladder. He sacrifices everything else to achieve success for himself and his family. In the meantime, his wife stays home with the kids and the housework. Ultimately, she divorces him. Why? Because, she sacrificed too, and got a lousy husband for her trouble.

Think that’s an old story out of the 50s or an exaggeration? It’s not. It’s all too common, especially when it comes to CEOs, executives, and business leaders. There’s quite a bit of data, not to mention anecdotal information, to support the idea that lopsided marriages just don’t work.

And that means workaholic and travelaholic executives who “do it all for the family” may one day come home to an empty house. In Getting To 50/50, former Goldman Sachs managing director Sharon Meers and Joanna Strober, who runs a private equity fund, draw some fascinating conclusions:

The divorce rate is lower when couples share housework

The divorce rate drops sharply when the woman works too

The risk of divorce is lowest when the man earns 60% of the income and does 40% of housework

Among couples over 40, two thirds of the divorces are initiated by the women

