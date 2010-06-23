Khloe & Lamar Finally Taking Honeymoon, Score Reality Show

After months of working non-stop. Khloe K and Lamar Odom are finally going on their honeymoon, and to top it off, the couple is supposedly getting their own reality show!! That will make three shows for Mrs. Odom.

Although they were married months ago in a lavished ceremony, the couple delayed their honeymoon. But now that Lamar and his L.A. Lakers have won the NBA championship, the couple is finally getting a chance to celebrate their marriage. The two are taking a private jet out of Los Angeles bound for Cabo San Lucas, RadarOnline.com learned exclusively.

