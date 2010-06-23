OPINION: Nicki Minaj & Lady Gaga Are Intellectual Chicks

Artists Nicki Minaj and Lady Gaga are running their own fashion shows with their insane outfits – headdresses and all. Though they both continue with the mainstream theme of overly-sexualizing female artists, they both have taken bold and distracting strides against it by having incredibly “out there” music videos.

Where there are many minorities in the spotlight, namely the music industry, female artists over-sexualize themselves. Partly because sex sells, but also because non-caucasian artists are slightly overcompensating for their lack of natural whiteness; they have to find another way to be desirous to the public.

What will it take to make everyone look beautiful – race and orientation aside?

Nicki Minaj and Lady Gaga’s proposed solution is to make people look eclectic and crazy, apparently.

Well let’s start with another question: where can we find beauty in our world? My answer is art. We find beauty in the unique art of nature and on canvases where paint is splashed and images are intentionally made to look abstract. We find beauty in music where the beat gets you tapping your foot and migrating towards the dance floor regardless of what race you are. Because abstract art is so subjective, people of all races can appreciate it.

Oprah Taps Jay-Z & Lady Gaga For Debut Of New Network

Musical artists like Nicki Minaj and Lady Gaga are, to say the least, abstract and beautiful. Their outfits are crazy – Lady Gaga wears cigarette glasses. Those glasses are not sexy, in fact they are quite outrageous, but they attract attention and they get people thinking and wondering about what they’re seeing. Lady Gaga doesn’t tell people to start wearing them, although she does make cigarettes look better hanging from rims than from lips. She’s keeping us entertained by making us think, what an intellectual chick.

Both Nicki Minaj and Lady Gaga have been labeled bisexual, and they’re both mainstream artists whose songs are echoed throughout cities and suburbs alike. People may not support gay rights, but they’re starting to support ‘gay’ music, and more important gay musicians. Lady Gaga’s last video for her song Alejandro was a bit racy and incited strong opinions against her, but nevertheless she was expressing how the gay community felt about certain things.

When I look at Nicki Minaj I see a girl with a lot of spunk and colorful uniforms. In comparison to previous mainstream pop-stars like Britney Spears, Nicki Minaj is a lot more artistically expressive in terms of her outfit choice. She still uses her body to present sexual power, but more than that she uses costumes and music videos to present her female empowerment.

Both of these new artists have really stepped away from previous notions of standardized beauty by making the obscure beautiful – and mainstream. Their style is different from artists like Beyonce, Alicia Keys, Britney Spears, and other previous female pop-stars that have ruled the radio.

PHOTOS: Nicki Minaj Still Acting Cartoon-y In New Promos

Niki Minaj and Lady Gaga, while both are highly sexualized, are launching their artistic careers in new directions by using outrageous imagery to accompany their music. They are making people think, and that’s what is important in the world today. Mainstream media has been attacked many a time, being likened to ‘brainwashing’, but with this type of music that has us thinking “WTF?!… oh… okay.. wait..WTF?!, Okay, never mind I’m good, I like this stuff”.

What are your thoughts? Do you think these artists are prompting the nation to think like the post-racist, post-prejudice people that we want to be?

Is Nicki Minaj, and even Beyonce who is featured in Gaga’s video ‘Telephone’, changing the game by acting out against stereotypes?

Are we moving towards accepting everyone and seeing beauty in more than what has been already standardized?

Discuss…