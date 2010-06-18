VIDEO: Kelly Has Some Choice Words For Mathew Knowles

Kelly Rowland is on her A-game right now and setting the record straight in every way possible, any time she can.

Then there was this:

Perez Hilton sat down with Kelly Rowland and when asked about the statement that Mathew Knowles made, claiming that there would be no Destiny’s Child reunion, Kelly politely, but with a lot of sass, said:

“Well, Matthew Knowles is not a member of Destiny’s Child so with all due respect that’s not a decision he can make – that’s up to myself, Beyonce and Michelle.”

And lastly, there was this:

When speaking with Gayle King who, again, asked about the supposed “beef” between her and Bey, Kelly Rowland directly expressed her annoyance at the omission of Michelle Williams from discussion about the group.

