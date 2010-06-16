NEW VIDEO: Kelis' "4th Of July (Fireworks)"

Kelis’ “4th of July (Fireworks)” finally comes out in full after being teased through set pictures and a short snippet. It has the 30-year-old Grammy-nominated singer strutting her way on the desert and features her performing in front of fireworks among other scenes.

Shot in the scorching desert outside Los Angeles, the new clip is co-directed by Kelis, Rankin and Nicole Ehrlich. It is described as a “spectacular array of visual stimulation seeing Kelis play dynamically upon the four elements of the universe.”

The new song will be showcased live for the very first time on North American TV when she visits “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” on June 18.

EPIC FAIL: Nas Tries To Cover Up His Tattoo Of Kelis

PHOTO: Kelis Lightens Her Skin For New Photo Shoot