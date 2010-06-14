NEW VIDEO: Miguel's "All I Want Is You"

Five years ago, Miguel Jontel graced our televisions screen on a blink-and-you-missed-it BET reality show. But before you jump to conclusions, he wasn’t bedhopping in college or looking for love, he was working on his dream. “Blowing Up with Fatty Koo” chronicled the rise of the eponymous musical group, but Miguel left for reasons that only a time machine could explain. Since then, the 23-year-old has been recruited to pen tracks for Usher’s “Raymond v. Raymond” album, co-written Mary J. Blige and Musiq’s hit collabo, and begun to record his own debut album due this summer – one that, according to Miguel himself, through a funk, hip-hop, and electro blend, will “aspire to inspire” others.

We exclusively interviewed him a few months ago.

Read all about the up-and-comer here: R&B Electro-Funk Singer Miguel Will Not “Mimic Anybody Else”

And here he is now with video for his debut song “All I Want Is You,” featuring Jay-Z’s newest RocNation signee J. Cole.

