British Publication Says Mixed-Race Folks Have Advantage In The UK

One of Britain’s leading newspapers and online sources, the Daily Mail, claimed in April that there might be a case for mixed-race advantage in the UK.

Using data from from Cardiff University‘s study of just 40 female students, the Mail claims people of mixed-race in the UK might be considered more beautiful and more successful.

Photos of more than 1,200 black, white and mixed-race Facebook users were used in the study. Over 50 per cent of the photos of mixed-race users were recognized as attractive.

The article relates the prevalence of mixed-race celebrities in the UK, where the proportion of the population they occupy is comparatively small.

What are your thoughts on the article and, regardless of the merit of the study in question, do you agree that there is mixed-race advantage in this world?