Would You Take A Course In "How To Walk In High Heels?"

Teaching teenage girls how to walk in high heels on a government-funded college course was yesterday slammed as a gimmick.

The six-week programme for 16-year-olds claims to prepare young women “for the business world and their social lives”. But Matthew Elliott, chief executive of the TaxPayers’ Alliance, said it was a waste of money:

“This is a silly gimmick that’s most likely diverting money away from more needy parts of the college.”

And businesswoman Annette Lees added:

“I wear high heels and would love for someone to teach me how to walk in them. But take me back to college and I can think of about 5,000 things that would serve me better in business.”

