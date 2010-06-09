5 Things That Are On His Mind During Your First Time Together

FROM SHINE:

Here are five things running through our minds before the big launch (this would be the night of, when things are getting going):

1. Can she see my boner?

Both literally and figuratively, this is a worry. Sex is never a sure thing, and we’re constantly fretting that our aggressiveness or eagerness will be a turn-off. I’m not for playing games, but there’s a part of me that wants her to think I’m only so into it until game time. I want her thinking “Is he going to kiss me?”

2. Do I want to sleep over? / Do I want her to sleep over?

There’s a bigger question here: Do I really like her? Sleepovers can be complicated. They tend to mean more than sex, because there is the next morning to contend with. But the night before, she’s back at my place, we’re having cocktails, there’s touching; seems hardly the right for a “where do we stand,” chat. Then again, when is?

