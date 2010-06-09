Fired Banker Woman Loves Plastic Surgery

Debrahlee Lorenzana, the woman who was fired from Citicorp after men in the office were distracted by her assets, apparently loves going under the knife and is reported saying “It’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me.” Plastic surgery seems to be a pastime of hers, as she is getting her fourth bout of work done, a boob enhancement that will leave her with “huge double-D, very perky breasts.” This woman seems very focused on her appearing like a “Playboy playmate” and is reportedly seeking male attention based off of these attributes.

I’m impressed with her willingness to go under the knife and alter her appearance, since her family isn’t even comfortable with this transition and she got fired based on the comments of men in her office. I’m just wondering how her life will change after this last bit of plastic surgery and if she’ll ever find her soul-mate based off of her new-found body enhancements.

Some other information that is pertinent to share are some statistics about plastic surgery which are specific to racial categories. In 2008, 20% of cosmetic procedures were done on minorities, with Hispanics leading the groups at 8%, African Americans at 6%, Asians 4%, and other non-Caucasian minorities at 2%. This is very intriguing – 1/5 of plastic surgeries are done on minorities, but there are women like Debrahlee who take it to a new extreme and have two breast enhancing surgeries to make sure they look the most like a “Playboy playmate.” Plastic surgery is an ego booster for many women, but is she truly happy with her family or her looks? Time will only tell what happens with her life success.

