During his sold-out, 90-minute set at the Staples Center this past Saturday night, Maxwell sang his signature version of Kate Bush’s ballad “This Woman’s Work.” He showcased his stunningly strong falsetto, and made sure to interrupt the second verse with a confession to the ladies in the audience:

“I wanna be your baby’s daddy.”

NEW VIDEO: Maxwell Holds A “Fistful Of Tears”

GALLERY: Maxwell Swoons & Croons In GQ