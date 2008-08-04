Nike and LIVESTRONG Join in the Fight Against Cancer

Nike’s partnership with champion cyclist Lance Armstrong’s non-profit organization, LIVESTRONG, has made it now possible to shop and give back at the same time. Whenever you buy a Nike/LIVESTRONG product, all of the money from your purchase goes to the Lance Armstrong Foundation. Founded in 1997 by Lance (a cancer survivor multiple times over himself), the foundation is dedicated to cancer prevention, treatment, and research. With the two forces joining up, the LIVESTRONG line is filled with pieces that adhere to a stylish, low-key color theme that’s mostly heavy on detailing in yellow and black, the foundation’s signature colors.

Of course, there are the infamous yellow “LIVESTRONG” wristbands that nearly everyone rocks these days, but beyond that, check out the cycling and workout gear, sneakers, or more casual everyday wear (hoodies, tees, etc.) for men and women. Go to any Nike store or shop at livestrong.org to grab great products, and since every dime you spend is going towards the fight against cancer, you can enjoy a guilt-free shopping binge as an added bonus.

