NEW VIDEO: Beyonce’s “Why Don’t You Love Me?”

Just when you thought she was taking some time off, Beyoncé throws a wrench in her vacation plans. The worker B gets down and dirty as B.B. Homemaker in the video for “Why Don’t You Love Me,” a bonus track from 2009’s re-release of I Am… Sasha Fierce, written by B, her sister Solange, and cousin Angie Beyince.

Bey plays a disgruntled 60s’style housewife.