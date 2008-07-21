The latest in spa pampering, soon believed to be a worldwide trend, involves feet and fish. Would you think these two concepts go together? Probably not, but in this case, they make for the perfect duo.

A northern Virginia spa, Yvonne Hair and Nails, began offering a pedicure treatment of tiny toe ticklers about four months ago. It sounds strange, but the carp fish feed off of dead skin, which, in this case, is just happiness all around for everyone involved!

The tiny fish live in extremely warm water, which makes plant life unable to sustain itself. With nothing else to feed on, the fish will nibble away toothlessly on anything that crosses their path. Since the dry, dead skin on your feet can be easily removed, especially when submerged in water, the ticklers are able to remove it leaving you with fresh, soft feet.

People were skeptical at first, since it is somewhat unheard of and almost unthinkable. But since over 5,000 people have given it a shot at Yvonne Hair and Nails, they’ve realized it’s a wonderful feat!

Tracy Roberts, 33, of Rockville, Maryland, heard about it on a local radio show and said it was the best pedicure she ever had.

“I’d been an athlete all my life, so I’ve always had calluses on my feet. This was the first time somebody got rid of my calluses completely,” she said. (AP)

Right now, Yvonne’s is the only place known in the U.S. to be offering their fishy pedicure services. Without a doubt, more salons will start to offer this service once the clients start to catch on. I, myself, cannot wait to try this out!

