UPDATE: Usher’s Rep Denies Engagement & Baby Rumors

UPDATE: The internet was popping with rumors yesterday when TheYBF.com announced that Usher and his girlfriend Grace Miguel were not only engaged, but also expecting their first child together.

Usher’s rep is telling a different story, saying “There is absolutely no truth to it.”

Someone may want to get the word out to Usher’s ex-wife Tameka, since it seems she believed the blogs, too. Read her Twitter rant below!

Usher was first linked to Miguel last June at about the same time he filed for divorce from Tameka after two years of marriage. Dating or not, Miguel will not be on Usher’s arm when he attends the Met Costume Institute Gala in New York City on Monday night. I am told the singer will be walking the carpet with Jimmy Choo impresario Tamara Mellon. SOURCE

“Are Usher & His New Girl Expecting? Tameka Goes Off On Twitter!”

FROM THEYBF: Though Usher and Tameka Foster officially divorced in November, they were still legally married (and together) when Usher started dating former Def Jam exec Grace Miguel. And Usher is clearly continuing his pattern of quickly marrying an older woman and getting her impregnated at rapid speed.

Over the weekend, Usher was caught in Atlanta’s Piedmont Park with his two sons, Naviyd and “Cinco,” and Grace. When the two were asked to pose for a picture, they both turned and moved very quickly from the cameras. Still, the pic (above) was snapped from behind (Grace on the far left, Usher and the kids on the right).

It’s been said that Grace is about 3 months along and not showing much yet. But she will be soon, in case Usher predictably tries to deny our story. It’s well known throughout Usher’s circle that Grace is expecting, but folks for some reason are not speaking about it.

So what did Tameka think about Usher bringing his kids in public with the woman he essentially cheated on her with? Well here’s what she said on Twitter last night after she found out this pic was snapped:

