8 Signs That You Are Dating A Bitter Dude

Guys are always talking about bitter women and how they are so sick of them. Well guess what! There are a lot of bitter men out there who made poor choices in women in the past and from here on out, every woman that they date after her is being punished. Instead of them taking the time to get over their past hurt, they jump right back into the dating game with all of these unresolved issues that they force on the new women in your life. Don’t worry about me sweetie. Dude, are you bitter?

Is Having A Dating Checklist The Reason Why You’re Single?

1. He talks about an ex that burned him or did him wrong but she was also the love of his life.

Yeah this is the guy who is always yapping about his ex-girl. When you ask him are you over her? He swears he is but then proceeds to continue to talk ish about her on your dates with him. To the point where you want to yell: I don’t want to hear about this chick!

2. He does not want to do the simple things for you.

He fears that any form of him giving in the slightest would mean that he is engaging in the act of giving of himself. He does not want to give too much of himself or anything at all to any woman because some chick from his past used him. So now he barely wants to hold the door open for you. Don’t let the door hit you in the face girl.

How To Get Over A Break Up And Get On With Your Life

3. He tries to devalue the impact that a good woman can have in his life.

This is the type that has a grudge against all women and refuses to believe that there are any good women in the world. So, this gives him the freedom to treat chicks any way they please guilt free.

4. Does not want to spend any money on you.

Whenever you guys go out on a date, he refuses to pay for you. In fact he won’t even take you to a nice restaurant. You better have your own McDonalds money girl.

To Read The Rest Go To YeahSheSaidIt. Also Check Out YeahSheSaidIt Radio where we discuss this topic more.