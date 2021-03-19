Walmart Spring Market Shoppable Page

If you’re like us, the Spring season brings a sense of renewal. With rising temperatures sending bulky items, like your winter coat back to the closet, here’s your opportunity to refresh your beauty cabinet with ease. From swapping shampoos to body wash that will keep your skin moisturized, consider Spring your reason to shop!

Since we love all things beauty (and often try new products) we’ve personally selected a variety of hair, makeup and body must-haves that will keep your hair shiny, your skin glowing and your body full of energy.

First things first, start off each day with a freshly washed face using Black-owned brand Alaffia’s “Everyday Face Cleanser.” Then, protect your melanin with Mielle Organics’ Pomegranate & Honey Face Serum. We love this revitalizing face oil that promises to replenish and rejuvenate your skin while leaving a sweet Spring-friendly scent. Once you’ve cleansed your face and treated it with the gentle serum, smooth your complexion with foundation by UOMA Beauty. The Black-owned beauty brand offers over 30 shades of their creamy “Say What Foundation.”

TLB Beauty (better known as The Lip Bar) has a Vegan Matte Liquid Lipstick, in “Prom Queen,” that will provide the perfect pop of color! Now that you’re serving fresh face realness, cater to your hair with the following Walmart exclusive brands. Celebrity hairstylist Kim Kimble came through with her own collection of hair care products. Use her “Curly Butter Creme” to keep your hair nourished in the sun. Finish your easy, breezy shopping experience with vitamins that will help you stay energized. A bottle of Spring Valley’s Vegetarian Biotin Hair, Skin, and Nails Gummies will tie it all together and work on the inside while you’re slaying on the outside.

Now that you have everything you need, we’ll see you at checkout!