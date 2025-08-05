Shay Wood on Building a Fashion & Spirits Empire with Her Family | Mompreneurs S4E6

In this episode of Mompreneurs, host Nancy Redd welcomes Shay Wood—co-founder of the iconic Harlem-based fashion brand 5001 Flavors and Harlem Haberdashery, as well as HH Bespoke Spirits, HH Water, and the family podcast Family Style.

Shay shares her incredible three-decade journey from launching a business with her then-boyfriend (now husband of 18 years) at age 19 to building a multi-generational empire rooted in style, legacy, and community. She opens up about co-parenting through a business breakup, raising a daughter while launching brand extensions, and why generational wealth begins with family—not just finances.

With honesty and humor, Shay breaks down how she’s navigating fashion, philanthropy, motherhood, and the spirits industry—while staying relevant and resilient.

