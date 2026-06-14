Gooooaaal! Culture-Making Moments Already Defining The 2026 FIFA World Cup

DR Congo and Haiti bring bold, culturally-inspired fashion to World Cup team arrivals.

Celebrities like Chloe Bailey, Ciara, and Halle Berry attend World Cup events, delivering fashion moments.

South African singer Tyla performs in custom outfits celebrating her country's flag and culture.

Source: Hector Vivas – FIFA / Getty

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is here, and our timelines are lit with style, celebrity sightings, and heritage moments.

Hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, this year’s tournament is the largest in FIFA history, with 48 nations competing across 16 host cities.

But the football is only part of the story.

The World Cup is giving goals, fashion, pride, and much more. From viral team arrivals to celebrity sightings and custom performance looks, Black culture is all over FIFA.

And we are here for it. Let’s go!

DR Congo And Haiti Bring Cultural Pride To World Cup Fashion

One thing about international matchups: countries are going to show up for their people.

DR Congo and Haiti have already turned World Cup style into a conversation. DR Congo’s team, known as The Leopards, arrived in sharp black suits with leopard-print panels. Social media has already determined who the winners are.

The team may still have matches to play, but the arrival look ate.

Haiti also understood the moment. Haitian-Italian designer Stella Jean reimagined Haiti’s football jersey through her “L’Haitiana” capsule, mixing team colors with bold prints, voluminous skirts and cultural storytelling.

The Celebrities Have Arrived At The 2026 FIFA World Cup Too

The teams aren’t the only ones showing up. Some of our favorite it girls and celebrities are, too.

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Chloe Bailey is among the celebrities making cultural moments at this year’s FIFA. She took to Instagram, sharing photos from SoFi Stadium in a dramatic red-and-black Emilio Pucci look.

The ensemble featured a cropped top, geometric printed leggings, and a statement fringe cape. Styled with oversized sunglasses and natual, glowing makeup, Chloe delivered a fashion moment that felt right at home on one of the world’s biggest stages.

She isn’t the only one.

Cameras caught Ciara and Russell Wilson enjoying World Cup-related festivities. Halle Berry and Teyana Taylor were also spotted in the World Cup stands.

Tyla Is Already Giving Us World Cup Fashion Inspiration

Tyla gave us two World Cup fashion moments.

The South African singer performed alongside the Mzansi Youth Choir at Mexico City Stadium in a custom dress inspired by the South African flag. The halter look featured bold color blocking, a long neck tie and a sculptural hem. Her manicure matched too, because details matter.

The next day, Tyla switched it up in Los Angeles, joining Future for the opening ceremony in baggy velvet pants and a cropped white-and-blue top with stars on the sleeves. Both looks were styled by Lee Trigg, with the flag-inspired dress designed by Ellie Misner.