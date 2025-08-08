Subscribe

Mompreneurs S4E3: Karla Redding-Andrews

In this moving episode of Mompreneurs, host Nancy Redd sits down with Karla Redding-Andrews—Executive Director of the Otis Redding Foundation and daughter of soul music legend Otis Redding. Karla shares how she stepped out of the shadow of her famous father and powerhouse mother to carry the torch of a family legacy rooted in purpose, community, and empowerment. From preserving Otis Redding’s estate to building a multi-million dollar arts center for youth in Georgia, Karla’s story is one of resilience, faith, and generational impact. She opens up about how grief shaped her strength, the lessons her mother passed down in business, raising sons who are now part of the legacy, and what it truly means to honor Black excellence while building a future for others.

