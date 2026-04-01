Subscribe
Close
Celebrity News

Zendaya Paid For A Bride’s Wedding Dress, Surprising A Fan

Zendaya Paid For A Bride’s Wedding Dress, With Law Roach By Her Side

The duo surprised a fan during a bridal appointment, helping her find the one and covering the cost.

Published on April 1, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2026 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards Ceremony
Source: Variety / Getty

Zendaya is clearly in her wedding era—whether it’s her own rumored nuptials, the bridal-coded fashion tied to her latest film, or showing up for a fan in a way no one saw coming. The fashion icon and actress recently surprised a fan by helping her choose a wedding dress—and then covered the cost—a once-in-a-lifetime experience during one of the most meaningful seasons of her life.

Law Roach & Zendaya Surprise A Bride With The Dress Appointment Of Her Dreams

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals
Source: Aliah Anderson / Getty

The lucky fan, Alexandra Warren, responded to a casting call tied to The Drama, expecting a standard bridal appointment. What she walked into was something entirely different.

Alexandra and her fiancé, KB White, thought they were easing into the dress search. Instead, Law Roach stepped in and got to work—pulling gowns, talking through details, and helping her narrow in on the one. Then Zendaya joined, offering her perspective and sharing in the excitement like it was her own moment too.

“I felt like I was floating,” Alexandra said—and honestly, that tracks.

Still, she hesitated. She and her fiancé, both public interest lawyers, are mindful about spending, and the dress she loved came with a price tag that gave her pause.

And that’s when Zendaya stepped in and covered it.

Alexandra said they were stunned, trying to process it in real time. The kind of surprise that doesn’t just shift your day—it stays with you. “It felt like a dream come true,” she shared.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

fashion Law Roach most recent Newsletter style Zendaya

More from Hello Beautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

You May Also Like

Glorilla & Project Pat Toronto Raptors v Memphis Grizzlies

Big Glo, No Kid! GloRilla Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors, Shows Off Snatched Waist At Raptors Vs Grizzlies Game

Bossip
Cardi B x Bia

'Pretty & Peaceful AF' Cardi B Tells Fans Not To Bully Bia At Boston 'Little Miss Drama' Stop, Receives Proclamation From City

Bossip
African couple, kissing and being intimate in the bedroom while relaxing with a sensual connection. Romance, love and happy black man and woman having a special moment while on a honeymoon vacation.

From Routine To Raunchy — 7 Ways To Make 2026 Your Sexiest Year Yet

MadameNoire
BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 - Arrivals

Ayyye! Ari Fletcher Debuts Bold Big Chop — 'Ain’t No Feeling Like Being Free'

MadameNoire
Trending
29 Items
Celebrity  |  Sammy Approved

The Sexiest Men Of The Year: A Gallery Celebrating Their Style & Black Excellence

Hot In The Hamptons By Ticket2Events
Pop Culture  |  Samjah Iman

Legacy: Adore Bryant Honors Her Mother Gizelle Bryant With A Full-Circle AKA Moment At Hampton University

2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci - Arrivals
Celebrity News  |  Lauren E. Williams

Celebrity Stylist Law Roach Gives A Rare Look Inside His Fashion Archive—And It’s So Good

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - August 06, 2024
Celebrity  |  Joce Blake

Jordyn Woods Just Set the Bar for Bachelorette Trips

Cardi B Little Miss Drama Tour - Los Angeles
8 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Samjah Iman

7 School-Style Looks To Wear To Cardi B’s Little Miss Drama Tour

Melanin Beauty Awards | iOne National Sales, Urban One | 2024-11-30

Celebrating Your Favorite
Black-Owned Brands & Products!

View Winners

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close