Privacy

Last revised November 11, 2011

This website, together with a network of related content and social networking websites (each, a “Site,” and collectively, the “Company Sites”), is owned and operated by or on behalf of Radio One, Inc. (“Radio One”), Interactive One, LLC, Community Connect Inc., and/or certain other Radio One subsidiaries and affiliated companies (collectively, “Company,” “we,” “our,” or “us”). This Privacy Policy describes the type of information we may collect from you and how we may use and share that information. This Privacy Policy also explains the choices you can make about the ways this information is used by us.

Please read this Privacy Policy carefully. In addition, please review the Terms of Use provided at each Site, which governs your use of the Company Sites. By accessing and using any of the Company Sites (including, without limitation, any social networking features, communities or other interactive content offered on the Sites), you agree to accept the terms of this Privacy Policy and the Terms of Use provided on the Site. If you do not agree with these terms, please do not use the Site. Please note that certain features or services discussed in this Privacy Policy may not be offered on the Company Sites at any particular time.

APPLICABILITY AND USER RESTRICTIONS

Unless specifically stated otherwise, this Privacy Policy applies to information collected on the Company Sites, which also may be governed by separate or additional policies and does not apply to information about you collected by our affiliated providers, third party web sites (e.g., ad serving and tracking services), applications or offerings linked to or otherwise accessible from the Company Sites. The information collected or received by such affiliated providers and third parties is subject to their own respective privacy policies, which we encourage you to review. We are not responsible for compliance with other websites’ privacy policies or practices.

The Company Sites are not directed to children under the age of thirteen (13). In compliance with the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (”COPPA”), we use reasonable commercial efforts to adhere to the prohibition on the collection of personal information online from children under the age of thirteen (13) without first obtaining verifiable parental consent. At a minimum, the Company Sites prohibit registration by, and will not knowingly collect personally identifiable information from, anyone under the age of thirteen (13). Company Site use and membership is void where prohibited by law.



INFORMATION WE COLLECT AND HOW WE USE IT



Whether you are a Company Site visitor or a registered member, we take certain steps to protect your information. Collection of information is usually grouped into two categories: Personal Information, which is information that is personally identifiable to a specific member (further defined below), and aggregate information, which is general demographic information that does not identify any individual member. We may use or disclose aggregate information for any purpose.

The Company adheres to the Self-Regulatory Principles for Online Behavioral Advertising (the “Principles”), developed by leading industry associations to apply consumer-friendly standards to online behavioral advertising across the Internet. To learn more about the Principles, please go to www.aboutads.info.

User Content

Please note that whenever you publicly disclose information about yourself online (e.g., through email, social networking platforms, forums, message boards, chat areas, or similar web pages), such information may be collected, exported and used by people that you do not know. Posting personal information in public places may result in unsolicited communications, including unwanted email messages or other forms of contact. Always be smart about the information you provide online. We bear no responsibility for any action or policies of any third parties who collect any information you may disclose on the Company Sites.

Personal Information

As used in this Privacy Policy, “Personal Information” means personally identifiable information collected online about an individual, such as a first and last name, a physical street address, an e-mail address, a telephone number, a social security number, or any other information that permits the physical or online contacting of a specific individual. You can browse the Company Sites without telling us who you are or revealing any Personal Information about yourself. However, there are certain features and services (including social networking) that may not be available for your use without providing Personal Information. If you choose to provide us with Personal Information, you consent to the transfer and storage of that information on our servers. Further, you consent to e-mail or other marketing communications sent by us, unless you unsubscribe from such messages or opt-out, as described below.

Registration

Certain features and services of the Company Sites may require you to first complete a registration form and create a user name and password. During registration you are required to provide certain Personal Information. We may use this information to contact you about the services on our Site in which you have expressed interest. In addition to Personal Information collected for registration purposes, we may collect and store the following:

(a) your responses to the offerings and advertisements presented on the Sites;

(b) information about the Sites’ services or features that you use, and how frequently you use them;

(c) commercial transaction-related information (such as credit card or other preferred means of payment, billing or shipping information, or a history of products purchased through the Company Sites);

(d) your responses to or entries for surveys, sweepstakes, and contests and requests for services, products, newsletters or information;

(e) customer service information about you as a user of a Company Site, including any suggestions you submit to us for review;

(f) community discussions, chats, dispute resolution, correspondence through our Sites, and correspondence sent to us;

(g) your activity on the Company Sites, including adding a friend, sharing a photo or video, or accessing an application;

(h) your activity on certain third party sites or services for which you have consented to connect or share through your account on a Company Site;

(i) information from other companies, such as demographic and traffic data; and

(j) other information from your interaction with our Sites, services, content and advertising, including computer and/or mobile device connection and location information, browser type, statistics on page views, traffic to and from the sites, ad data, IP address and standard web log information.

Profile and Preference Information

So that you can make the most of our social networking features, your member name, profile photo and certain other profile information associated with your account with a Company Site or with any third party sites shared by you through a Company Site will not be private. Depending on your privacy settings, you can control other information shared on your member page. If you do not wish to share photos of yourself with other members, then delete them or do not post them.

We may combine information that you provide us with other information about you that we may obtain through your use of the Company Sites in order to provide promotions and marketing offers tailored to your preferences and to improve the content of the Company Sites for you.

Cookies

To enhance your experience with the Company Sites, we may use “cookies.” Cookies are small data files that we place in your computer’s browser when you visit the Company Sites. We may use cookies for a number of purposes, such as tracking usage patterns, measuring the effectiveness of advertising, to help serve advertisements, limiting multiple responses and registrations, facilitating your ability to navigate the Company Sites, and as part of a verification or screening process. Cookies automatically identify your web browser whenever you visit the Company Sites, help us determine which areas are popular and further personalize your experience on the Company Sites. If you do not wish to allow for use of cookies, you can generally opt-out of providing this information by setting your browser to reject cookies. However, please be aware that some areas of the Company Sites may not provide you with an acceptable user experience if you have disabled the use of cookies. Please refer to www.aboutads.info for more information.

Web Beacons and Similar Technologies

The Company Sites and our e-mail messages may contain a small graphic image called a web beacon that monitors and collects certain limited information about the viewer of the web page or e-mail message. Web beacons typically are very small (generally 1-by-1 pixel) and invisible to the user, but, in general, any electronic image viewed as part of a web page or e-mail message, including an advertisement or HTML content, can act as a web beacon. We may use web beacons or similar technologies for a number of purposes, including without limitation, to count visitors to our web pages or to monitor how our users navigate the Company Sites, and we may include web beacons or similar technologies in e-mails in order to count how many e-mails (or particular articles, links, etc.) that we send are actually opened. Additionally, our advertising providers may use web beacons or similar technologies to personalize and measure the effectiveness of their advertisements using data gathered over time from users of the Company Sites. If you would like more information about the information collection practices of some of these third party advertising companies and to learn which of these companies allow you to opt out of this type of information collection, please click here.

IP Address and Log Files

Upon visiting the Company Sites, we may collect and store your browser type and IP address to help diagnose problems with our server, to administer the Company Sites, to help identify and analyze user trends, to customize content and advertisements offered to you, and to gather broad demographic information for aggregate use.

SHARING YOUR INFORMATION WITH THIRD PARTIES

Third Party Content

When you are visiting the Company Sites, certain content may be served directly by third parties. This third party content may use cookies, web beacons, Javascript or other technologies. We do not have access to or control the use of such technology by third parties, including the information they collect or how they use such information.

Applications and Websites

The Company does not own or operate certain applications or websites (e.g., games or tools) accessible through the Company Sites. As a result, when you use these third party applications or websites, we may share your information along with the location of your computer or mobile device to enable your use of such services and for age verification and security purposes, among other purposes. For example, the Company may offer you the option to connect your member profile and activity on the Company Sites with certain third party services such as Facebook, Foursquare or Twitter (“Third Party Services”). When you consent to publish your information or activity on the Company Sites to any Third Party Services, such information will be viewable by the communities on such Third Party Services and may be used by such Third Party Services in accordance with their posted privacy practices. Similarly, if another member in your friend list uses a third party application or website, it may receive your non-private member information so that you may be separately linked with your friend. If the application or website seeks any further information, your consent should be requested. We cannot guarantee that such applications or websites will follow our privacy practices, so we encourage you to always review their information sharing policies and to report any application or website that may be in violation of our privacy practices.

Online Shopping Services

Company Sites may offer shopping services either directly or through a partner that operates a service under contract with us. If a Site offers shopping or other commercial services, the customer order form will ask you to provide certain Personal Information, including credit card or other payment data. The financial information that you provide will be used by the Company or its partners to bill you for products and services that you request and for any other uses to which you have consented. By giving the Site your payment data and related Personal Information, you are authorizing us to give that information to the merchant and credit card company and/or you are authorizing the Company’s partner directly to confirm and fulfill your order. In addition, the Company and/or its partners will use contact information from the order form to fulfill your orders and for customer service purposes. The Company will not otherwise use or distribute your financial information without your prior approval.

Other Third Parties

Our employees, agents and contractors must have a “need-to-know” business reason to obtain access to your Personal Information. We may share your Personal Information with those who help us manage or provide content or other services for the Company Sites (e.g., forum administration, order fulfillment, statistical analyses, data processing), or with outside contractors, agents or sponsors who help us with the administration, judging and prize fulfillment aspects of contests, promotions and sweepstakes. Such outside contractors, agents or sponsors may temporarily store some information on their servers, but they may only use your Personal Information to provide the Company Sites with a specific service and not for any other purpose. We may also provide your Personal Information to a third party where you have chosen to receive certain information and have been notified that the fulfillment of such a request requires sharing your Personal Information. We also may share your Personal Information with any affiliated companies and partners if we have a business reason to do so.

Legal Compliance

We may access or disclose your Personal Information without your consent in order to: (i) protect or defend our legal rights or property, including those of our affiliated companies or their employees, agents and contractors (including enforcement of our agreements); (ii) protect the safety and security of other users of the Company Sites or members of the public, including responding to claims that a listing or other content violates the rights of others, or protect anyone’s rights, property, or safety; (iii) protect against fraud or for risk management purposes; or (iv) comply with the law or legal process. In addition, if any Company Site is sold to or merges with another company not owned by or affiliated with Company, we may transfer your Personal Information to any acquiring or merging party as part of that transaction.

YOUR PRIVACY CHOICES

The following sub-headings apply only to those Company Sites for which user registration is available.

Access to Personal Information

You have the opportunity to correct, update or remove Personal Information you have provided to us at any time. Upon entering any Company Site, you may sign in using your previously issued login name and password. After signing in, click on “My Page” and you will have the option of either modifying or deleting your member profile settings through the “Edit Profile” or “My Account” links. If you have forgotten your login name or password, click the “Forgot your password?” link, and following verification, your login name and/or password will be sent to your email address.

Activity Associated with Your Member Name

Your member name is displayed to other members throughout the Company Sites and depending on your activity (e.g., blogging) on any Sites, may also be available to the public. All of your activity on our Sites is traceable to your member name. Therefore, if you associate your name with your member name, the people to whom you have revealed your name will be able to personally identify your Company Site activities.

Opt-Out

You may opt-out of receiving e-mail communications from us at any time by either following the instructions to unsubscribe within an email you receive from this Site or by logging in to your account and selecting “Email Alerts” under the “My Account” link. As explained above, if you choose not to provide us with information sought on registration or sign up forms, it is possible that you will not be able to access or use certain features of certain Company Sites.

Your Member Profile

When you register with certain Company Sites, you may set up your member profile, upload photos, provide additional information, search, add friends, send messages, perform searches and engage in other activities. Information transmitted during such activities is collected so that the Company may provide you with services and personalize certain features. Any content you post on the Company Sites is at your own risk. Certain privacy options exist on the Company Sites that allow you to limit access to your profile. However, such privacy options are not always available or perfect. We are not responsible for circumvention of any privacy settings or security measures contained on the Company Site. Furthermore, the Company cannot control the actions of third parties with whom you choose to share your profile or Personal Information. Because of the foregoing, the Company does not guarantee that any content or personal information you post on a Company Site will not be accessible by unauthorized persons. You understand and acknowledge that, even after removal, copies of your user content may remain viewable in cached and archived pages or if other users have copied or stored your user content. Any improper collection or misuse of information provided on any Company Site is a violation of the Site’s Terms of Use and should be reported to membersafetyteam@mail.blackplanet.com.

Friend Referrals

The Company Sites may allow you invite a friend to view or use certain features or services Company Sites, including online shopping services. To refer a friend, information including your friend’s email address is required. Such information is collected and stored to send this one-time invitation, to allow for your friend’s registration and to track the success of our referral program. Your friend may contact us at membersafetyteam@mail.blackplanet.com to request that we remove this information from our records.

SECURITY OF YOUR PERSONAL INFORMATION

The Company employs reasonable security measures consistent with standard industry practice to secure information collected through the Company Sites. We also use internal protections to limit access to your Personal Information to only those people who need the information to perform a specific request. However, we cannot guarantee that your Personal Information will never be disclosed in a manner inconsistent with this Privacy Policy (e.g., as a result of unauthorized or otherwise unlawful third party access), and you transmit such information to us at your own risk.

Account Protection

Your member profile is password-protected so that you and only you have access to this information. Please use a unique combination of numbers, letters and special characters and do not disclose your Company Site password to anyone for greater protection. If you share your computer with other people, or use a publicly accessible computer, sign out of your account and close your browser window when you are done. If you do share your password or your Personal Information with others, remember that you are responsible for all actions taken under your member profile. If you lose control of your password, you may lose substantial control over your Personal Information and may be subject to legally binding actions taken on your behalf. If your password has been compromised for any reason, we encourage you to change it immediately or notify us to change your password on your behalf.

If Abuse Occurs

Although we make every effort to ensure that our e-mail list is safe, the Internet is such that we cannot guarantee that our list is invulnerable to attacks. If you believe there has been a breach of our security, please contact us at once at membersafetyteam@mail.blackplanet.com.

CHANGES TO THIS PRIVACY POLICY

We reserve the right to change our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use at any time. If we make changes, we will post them and will indicate at the top of this page the policy’s new effective date. We encourage you to refer to visit this Privacy Policy frequently to stay informed regarding our current privacy practices. Unless stated otherwise, our current Privacy Policy applies to all information that we have about you and your activity on our Company Sites.

As the owner of this Site, the Company retains all ownership rights to the information collected at this Site. In the event the Company goes through a business transition, such as a merger, acquisition by another company, or sale of all or a portion of its assets, your Personal Information will likely be among the assets transferred.

CONTACTING US

If you have any additional questions or concerns about this Privacy Policy, please feel free to contact us any time by email at membersafetyteam@mail.blackplanet.com or at Privacy Request, c/o Interactive One LLC, 850 Third Avenue, Third Floor, New York, NY 10022, USA.

v. 7, 11/11/11