How Gorgeous Would It Have Been If Zuhair Murad Used All Black Models To Show His Spring 2020 Collection Inspired By Nefertiti

I was in awe the moment I laid eyes on Zuhair Murad’s Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 collection, which showed at Paris Fashion Week last night. The stunning garments he sent down the runway were filled with jewels and dazzling embellishments that shimmered against the Black model’s skin. The gowns and dresses were inspired by the Egyptian queen Nefertiti.
I went straight to the designer’s Instagram page to see more when I discovered even more fabulous looks that shined like sunlight captured in a mason jar. Stunning. But that thought came with the caveat, how groundbreaking and gorgeous would it have been if he used all Black models?!
Murad used at least three Black models, who made several trips down the runway, in his show, but is that enough?
In 2016, Zac Posen sent a majority of Black models down the runway. 25 of 33 models he used in his show were Black. It seemed only befitting of Murad to follow suit since his collection was inspired by Nefertiti, whose appearance is heavily debated. Since she was Egyptian, she would have been a tanned bronze to a dark brown complexion. Seemed like the perfect opportunity for Murad to feature all WOC to model his clothing. Instead, the majority of his models were White women. Oh how our melanin would have sparkled in all those gold gowns.
Despite the thought lingering in my head, I still desperately love every item in the collection. Keep scrolling to check it out…
