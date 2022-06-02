The Best Dressed At Quality Control’s 2nd Annual Black Ball

Shamika Sanders is the managing editor for HelloBeautiful where she carries out a vision to uplift Black women by telling their unique stories. She began working at iOneDigital in 2011 and has penned articles for iOneDigital, Essence, Billboard, and has interviewed celebrities like Oprah, Viola Davis, Denzel Washington, and Regina King. Shamika is a seasoned reporter with over 10 years of experience in digital media. She is the mother of an adorable two-year-old, enjoys spending time with her friends and family, enjoys good music, and good eats. Keep up with her on social media.

The 2nd annual Black Ball is one of the hottest events in Atlanta. The invite-only soiree celebrates Quality Control’s CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas’ birthday and brings out the biggest names in the game, including Diddy, Yung Miami, Money Bagg Yo, Ari Fletcher, The Migos (sans Offset), and all the ATL hitters who bring the fashion fun.

Yung Miami looked fab while cozying up next to Diddy. Rapper Moneybagg Yo brought the love of his life, Ari Fletcher, to the party and Migos was down a member but still brought the style. Keep scrolling to see who wore what.