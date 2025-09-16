Subscribe
Hair

15 Y2K Hairstyles That Are Making a Major Comeback [Gallery]

Published on September 16, 2025

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

If you blinked, the Y2K era slipped quietly back into our feeds, not just in runway fits. Hair is front and center in the revival. The bold, playful styles of the early 2000s are back, and Black and brown beauties everywhere are embracing them with pride. From texture to accessories, here are 15 Y2K hairstyles that bring back the nostalgia.

MORE: I Tried This Viral Y2K-Inspired Hairstyle Trend for My Birthday

There’s so much to look forward to with the Y2K resurgence. From TV show references like That’s So Raven returning to fashionable trends like boho chic belts and velour tracksuits, which are becoming even harder to find, the next generation is being introduced to a world of our favorite throwback styles.

These revived looks do more than satisfy nostalgia. They celebrate versatility, texture, and the audacity to stand out. Whether you’re rocking curly, kinky, straight, or anything between, there’s a cute Y2K hairstyle here with your name on it. Ready to experiment?

MORE: Rihanna Is Obsessed With Y2K Fashion – Just Like The Rest Of Us

Check out 15 Y2K hairstyles making a major comeback below:

1. Spiky Buns

Source:unwrittenstudios_

Not your regular space buns. Think edgy points, a few bobby pins, maybe some colored clips. This bun says “rebellious princess.” 

2. Butterfly Clips

Source:ovona4wigs / ovona_kiddies

Tiny plastic butterflies are fluttering back in hair partings and updos. Whimsical, fun, and so Y2K. 

3. Zig Zag Parts

Source:megstyledyou

That messy lightning bolt part? It adds instant attitude. Especially when paired with sleek hair or beach waves.

4. Chunky Highlights

Source:basketfries2.0

Go bold or go home. Thick streaks of blonde, red, or pastel paint contrast vividly against darker hair. 

5. Bubble Braids

Source:virginhairvendor_amanda

Decorative, voluminous, and great for showing off texture. These braids make a statement. 

6. Space Buns

Source:maiya.pilar

High, playful, perfect for summer festivals or just flexing on your timeline. 

7. Claw Clip Updo

Source:gaiastylez

Low effort, major effect. Hair up, clip in, let loose tendrils. 

8. Crimped Hair

Source:alipearl_hair

Texture explosion! Tight waves bring depth and nostalgia, especially in natural textures. 

9. Bleached Bangs

Source:samploskonka

A face-framing flash of bleach across your forehead adds instant drama. Modern interpretation is softer, less harsh. 

10. Face-Framing Layers

Source:hairbyyangie

Leave out pieces near the face to soften up a style; it’s effortless but eye-catching.

11. Half-Up, Half-Down

Source:lase.beauty

Best of both worlds: two buns, ponytail, or clips on top, hair flowing below. 

12. Bandanas & Scarves

Source:ddraebb

Wraps and accents over waves or braids, giving color and flair. 

13. Hair Rhinestones/Gems

Source:lyc.pro

Sparkle season is upon us. Gem accents turn any style into a Y2K showstopper. 

14. Pigtails / Hony Ponytails

Source:the_beautti_bar

Dual buns got competition. Pigtails and sky-high ponytails are back (with attitude). 

15. Pixie Cut

Source:theambershay

Short, fearless, and majorly stylish. The cropped ‘dos are getting new life with textured cuts. 

2000s Hair hairstyles
Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

