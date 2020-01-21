CLOSE
The Bold, The Black & The Beautiful Slayed The Urban One Honors

2019 Urban One Honors - Arrivals

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

For our second annual Urban One Honors, amazing African-Americans from Hollywood, media, politics, and beyond came out to honor one another.

The event that aired on TV One on Jan 20 and took place on Dec. 6, not only honored the 40-year history of Radio One, the radio division of Urban One, and its founder Cathy Hughes, but the likes of Missy Elliot,  Jamie Foxx, “Pose” actor Ryan Jamaal SwainChance the Rapper and music executive Sylvia Rhone.

“African Americans have had a tremendous impact on society and culture, a fact that we’re excited to celebrate with the telecast of the annual Urban One Honors on TV One,” said General Manager at TV One, Michelle Rice.

“As we honor the 40th-anniversary milestone of Radio One, Ms. Hughes’ outstanding contributions as a media pioneer, and the impact of the honorees, we’re proud to continue the network’s mission to represent the richness of the black experience.”

“Our team at Radio One DC is profoundly humbled to be a part of this historic presentation of Urban One Honors,”  said Jeff Wilson, Senior Vice President at Radio One. “It’s not only a celebration of 40 years of broadcast history but also a tribute to some of the most luminary figures in our American culture.”

Most importantly, our faves didn’t come to play on the red carpet either! Take a look:

1. Lil Kim

2019 Urban One Honors - Arrivals Source:Getty

2. Lil Kim

2019 Urban One Honors - Arrivals Source:Getty

3. Tai Beauchamp

2019 Urban One Honors - Arrivals Source:Getty

4. Tai Beauchamp

2019 Urban One Honors - Arrivals Source:Getty

5. Ray J

2019 Urban One Honors - Arrivals Source:Getty

6. Wale

2019 Urban One Honors - Show Source:Getty

7. Neyo

2019 Urban One Honors - Show Source:Getty

8. Neyo

2019 Urban One Honors - Arrivals Source:Getty

9. Mona Scott-Young

2019 Urban One Honors - Arrivals Source:Getty

10. Algebra

2019 Urban One Honors - Arrivals Source:Getty

11. Sylvia Rhone

2019 Urban One Honors - Arrivals Source:Getty

12. Sylvia Rhone

2019 Urban One Honors - Arrivals Source:Getty

13. Al Sharpton

2019 Urban One Honors - Arrivals Source:Getty

14. Chante Moore

2019 Urban One Honors - Arrivals Source:Getty

15. Chris Tucker

2019 Urban One Honors - Arrivals Source:Getty

16. Billy Porter

2019 Urban One Honors - Arrivals Source:Getty

17. Billy Porter

Urban One Honors Source:Urban One Inc.

18. Miss J. Alexander

2019 Urban One Honors - Arrivals Source:Getty

19. DaBrat

2019 Urban One Honors - Arrivals Source:Getty

20. Corinne Foxx

2019 Urban One Honors - Arrivals Source:Getty

21. Ryan Jamaal Swain

2019 Urban One Honors - Arrivals Source:Getty

22. Shirlene ‘Ms. Juicy’ Pearson

Urban One Honors Source:Urban One Inc.

23. Yo-Yo

Urban One Honors Source:Urban One Inc.

24.

Urban One Honors Source:Urban One Inc.

25. Brandy

Urban One Honors Source:Urban One Inc.

26. Egypt

Urban One Honors Source:Urban One Inc.

27. Cathy Hughes, Chris Tucker and Guest

Urban One Honors Cathy Hughes 2 Source:iOne Digital

28.

Urban One Honors Source:Urban One Inc.

29. Bobby V

Urban One Honors Source:Urban One Inc.

30. Jamie & Corrine Fox

Urban One Honors Source:Urban One Inc.
