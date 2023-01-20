Newsletter
HomeEntertainment News

Twitter Hilariously Reacts To Viral Video Of Omarion And Nia Long

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "You People" - Arrivals

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

Twitter is in a frenzy over this hilarious interaction between Omarion and Nia Long at the You People premiere earlier this week. The two entertainers posed together on the black carpet at the event and were all smiles as they stood arm and arm and posed for the cameras.

They even shared a quick hug which really got people talking because Omarion was seemingly overly excited to hug someone as fine as Nia Long, like in this pic below.

Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "You People" - Arrivals

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

But it was the now viral video of the two of them holding hands briefly that send Twitter into a frenzy and had people Tweeting the most hilarious reactions to Omarion’s body language as the two embraced. Check out the video below.

And check out some of the funniest replies below.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

RELATED TAGS

most recent Newsletter Nia Long
Culture Creators Awards Brunch
Style & Fashion  |  Shar

Amber Riley Gave Us Style Goals In A Green Ensemble

More From HelloBeautiful
Just Added View All
Season 3 Premiere Of Apple TV+'s "Truth Be Told" - Arrivals
Style & Fashion  |  Shar

Gabrielle Union Stuns In A Prada Ensemble

Shani Darden Triple Acid Signature Peel Launch Dinner
Style & Fashion  |  Samjah Iman

Kelly Rowland Serves Style Goals In A Fendi Monogram Trench Coat

20th Century Studio\'s \"Avatar 2: The Way Of Water\" U.S. Premiere
Style & Fashion  |  Samjah Iman

Jordyn Woods Is Gearing Up To Launch Her New Clothing Line ‘Woods By Jordyn’

Stage 6 And Screen Gems World Premiere Of "Missing"
Celebrity News  |  Marsha B.

Nia Long Gives Vital Family Advice While Promoting Her New Film, ‘Missing’

View All
You May Also Like
Video Franchise Thumbnail: Games N' Gab
Games N' Gab  |  Amee Forster Mola

Games N’ Gab Video Hub 2.0 Thumbnail

Video Franchise Thumbnail: What's In Your Bag
What's In Your Bag  |  Amee Forster Mola

What’s In Your Bag? Video Hub Thumbnail

Close