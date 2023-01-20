Twitter Hilariously Reacts To Viral Video Of Omarion And Nia Long

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Twitter is in a frenzy over this hilarious interaction between Omarion and Nia Long at the You People premiere earlier this week. The two entertainers posed together on the black carpet at the event and were all smiles as they stood arm and arm and posed for the cameras.

They even shared a quick hug which really got people talking because Omarion was seemingly overly excited to hug someone as fine as Nia Long, like in this pic below.

But it was the now viral video of the two of them holding hands briefly that send Twitter into a frenzy and had people Tweeting the most hilarious reactions to Omarion’s body language as the two embraced. Check out the video below.

And check out some of the funniest replies below.