LET’S MAKEUP: Where To Buy The Top Beauty Trends From The 2018 CFDA Awards

The 2018 CFDA Awards brought out some of Black Hollywood’s finest. While the fashion was undoubtedly on point the beauty looks were slaying, too! Whether it was nude lips, bold eyes, or even natural hairstyles on the step and repeat, we rounded up the top beauty looks…and where to buy them at all price points!

1. AMANDLA STENBERG Source:Getty One could not miss this matte mustard yellow eyeliner on Amandla. One swoop and you have an entire look! (Talk about a quick eye application). You can get this look with Diorshow On Stage Liner in Matte Yellow. ($30.50, Dior.com). If you are into the metallic trend this season and want more of a shimmer finish, try Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner in Mari(gold) ($25.00, Sephora.com). MARC JACOBS BEAUTY

Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner

2. 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty We are loving her hair as well! Her curls are super moisturized and defined. Get a similar look using this three step method with Mielle Organics Mongongo Oil Style Setting Spray ($12.99), followed by Mielle Organics Pomade To Oil Treatment ($13.99) to moisturize and add shine and finish it off with Mielle Organics Pomegranate & Honey Curling Custard ($12.99) to lock it all in.

4. JASMINE SANDERS Source:Getty Jasmine Sanders came through with this bold, bright blue eye! The pigment is absolutely heavenly. Get a similar look with NYX Cosmetics Primal Colors Pressed Pigments Face Powder ($4.99 at Ulta.com).

5. JASMINE SANDERS Source:Getty Also, this ponytail is perfect! Add a little velvet fabric around your ponytail to amp up the look.

7. LUPITA NYONG’O Source:Getty Lupita Nyong’o blessed us with this golden metallic lip. You can get a similar color with Ardell Beauty Metallic Lip Gloss ($9.99 at Sally Beauty Stores). If you’re looking for an online version to buy, try Laura Geller Iconic Baked Sculpting Metallic Lipstick ($25.00 at Ulta.com).

9. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS Source:Getty While Tracee Ellis Ross normally gives us a nude lip, she went for a pop of color. Her perfect pink pout is achievable with Urban Decay Vice Lipstick in Phone Call or Alpha ($8.50 at Sephora.com).

11. JOURDAN DUNN Source:Getty Jourdan Dunn’s whispy lashes looked gorgeous. You can achieve this look for under $4.00 with Kiss Natural Flourish Blooming Lash False Eyelashes ($3.48 at Walmart.com).

13. WINNIE HARLOW Source:Getty This glittery denim eye is beautiful! If you want to invest in more of a color range, Urban Decay Cosmetics Beach Palette ($34.00 at Ulta.com) has eight pigment palette that gives you the beautiful blue in addition to perfect bronzes.